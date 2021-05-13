Vicus Capital Sells 6,759 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 204,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,878,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $261.05. 20,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,849. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

