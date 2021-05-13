View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Up 5%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.91. 3,640 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,198,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIEW. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of View in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIEW. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of View in the first quarter valued at $39,227,000. SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of View in the first quarter valued at $10,730,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of View in the first quarter valued at $8,140,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in View during the first quarter worth $7,169,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in View during the first quarter worth $1,480,000.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

