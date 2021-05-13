Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 178.83% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.
VFF stock remained flat at $$7.89 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,310. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 4.02.
In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,955 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 291,749 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
See Also: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.