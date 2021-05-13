Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 178.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

VFF stock remained flat at $$7.89 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 2,092,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,310. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.74. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.77 and a beta of 4.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,316,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,955 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,985 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 40.3% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after purchasing an additional 291,749 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 224.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,642,000. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

