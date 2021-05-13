Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.34

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.34 and traded as high as $25.09. Village Super Market shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 28,346 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $358.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.34.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $522.82 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,329.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Village Super Market by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Village Super Market by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Village Super Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

