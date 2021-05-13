Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 1,400 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.53 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.07 and a 52-week high of $121.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.14%.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

