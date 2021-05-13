Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 6,400 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.57.

NYSE WAL opened at $100.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

