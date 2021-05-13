Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 4,600 AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in AMERCO by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 264.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AMERCO by 4,684.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $592.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $608.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $504.58. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $277.21 and a 12 month high of $657.86.

In other news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

