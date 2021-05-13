Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $1,518,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $58.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 193.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $102.56.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.