Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.81 Million Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.13% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,486.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of FCPT opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.84. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. Analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.