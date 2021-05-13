Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,649,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after buying an additional 54,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after buying an additional 60,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $316.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.39 and a 1-year high of $349.13.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,870,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

