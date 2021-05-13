Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 1,040,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Kroger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,899,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,894,000 after purchasing an additional 527,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $226,065,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

