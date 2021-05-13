Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,000 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.06% of Atkore worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after acquiring an additional 525,654 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,456,000 after acquiring an additional 239,713 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 193,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 132,306 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 125,437 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore stock opened at $80.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. Atkore’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

In other news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $108,870.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.