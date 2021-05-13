Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 59,100 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

REG opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,584 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,000 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

