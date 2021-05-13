Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Raised by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,403 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.9% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $46,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,840,215,000 after buying an additional 639,826 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after buying an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $220.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $173.82 and a one year high of $237.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.