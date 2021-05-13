Visor.Finance (VISR) Achieves Market Cap of $72.03 Million

Visor.Finance (CURRENCY:VISR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Visor.Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.32 or 0.00004670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Visor.Finance has a market capitalization of $72.03 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Visor.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Visor.Finance has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Visor.Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00088050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.61 or 0.01068689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00067965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00111544 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00060603 BTC.

Visor.Finance Coin Profile

Visor.Finance (CRYPTO:VISR) is a coin. Visor.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,063,108 coins. Visor.Finance’s official Twitter account is @VisorFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Visor provides the ability to interact with DeFi protocols through an NFT in order to enhance the discovery, reputation, safety and programmability of on-chain liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Visor.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Visor.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Visor.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Visor.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Visor.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Visor.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.