VITE (VITE) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One VITE coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VITE has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. VITE has a total market cap of $76.41 million and $25.28 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00117022 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,014,395,336 coins and its circulating supply is 481,824,225 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

