Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.42

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.42 and traded as high as $34.92. Vivendi shares last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 21,919 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup cut Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

