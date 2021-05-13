Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. 903,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,489. Vivint Smart Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.89.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.