Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Trading 5.4% Higher

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.73. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 398,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.93.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.87 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

