VMware (NYSE:VMW) & NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) Financial Review

VMware (NYSE:VMW) and NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VMware and NetObjects’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VMware $10.81 billion 6.07 $6.41 billion $4.51 34.70 NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than NetObjects.

Profitability

This table compares VMware and NetObjects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VMware 13.75% 27.10% 7.58% NetObjects N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VMware and NetObjects, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VMware 0 11 11 0 2.50 NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A

VMware presently has a consensus target price of $173.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.56%. Given VMware’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe VMware is more favorable than NetObjects.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of VMware shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of VMware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NetObjects shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VMware beats NetObjects on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc. provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. The company also provides networking solutions, such as VMware NSX, VMware Service-defined Firewall, VMware SD-WAN, VMware SASE, VMware vRealize Network Insight, and VMware NSX Advanced Load Balancer; digital workspace solutions that comprise Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management, Access, and Horizon; and application modernization solutions, such as Tanzu Basic, standard, and advanced edition, Tanzu Application Service, and Tanzu Labs. In addition, it offers intrinsic security solutions consisting of VMware Carbon Black Cloud Endpoint and Workload. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has strategic alliances with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. VMware, Inc. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.

NetObjects Company Profile

NetObjects Inc. provides web design software and templates. The company offers NetObjects Fusion, a web design software that enables to build, manage, and promote websites; and NetObjects Fusion Essentials, a free drag-and-drop website builder. It also provides NetObjects Mosaic, an online application for mobile website designing; and publishes website for photographers. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

