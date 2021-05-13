VNT Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $21.02 Million (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $21.02 million and approximately $125,273.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00088113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00020485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $534.72 or 0.01068545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002229 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00068206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00111594 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00061099 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

