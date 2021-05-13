Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $218 million-$228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.58 million.

Vocera Communications stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,895. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.25 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.57.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $181,600.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $422,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,164. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

