Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.500-0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.71.

Get Vontier alerts:

NYSE VNT traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $33.42. 9,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,978. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.13. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.