Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.500-0.540 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

VNT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.42. 9,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,978. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

