Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,780 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 5.9% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

NYSE V opened at $220.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.68 and its 200 day moving average is $212.00. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.82 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $430.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

