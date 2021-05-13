VoteCoin Market Cap Tops $63,692.54 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. VoteCoin has a market capitalization of $63,692.54 and approximately $48.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VoteCoin has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.32 or 0.00587809 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.55 or 0.00185894 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.11 or 0.00273263 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014400 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004673 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin (CRYPTO:VOT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VoteCoin is votecoin.site

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

VoteCoin Coin Trading

