voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 million-$7.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VJET. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Shares of VJET stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.79. 41,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. voxeljet has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 66.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.