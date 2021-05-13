Voyager Therapeutics’ (VYGR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Wedbush downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $14.62.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

