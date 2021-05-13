Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $35.41, but opened at $39.30. Vroom shares last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 64,075 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.75 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

VRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

In other Vroom news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,430.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 35,727 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $1,574,131.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,835,546.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock worth $57,843,312 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.32.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

