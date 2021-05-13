Vroom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,852 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,210% compared to the average daily volume of 523 put options.

In other Vroom news, insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $33,805.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,548,872 shares of company stock valued at $57,843,312 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vroom by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after purchasing an additional 165,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vroom by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,553,000 after purchasing an additional 295,167 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vroom by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,106,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 499,053 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vroom during the 1st quarter worth $1,198,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom stock opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32. Vroom has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vroom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.21.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

