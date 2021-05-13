Vulcan Forged PYR Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for about $4.16 or 0.00008452 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $73.06 million and $293,829.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

