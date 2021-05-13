W Green Pay Reaches One Day Volume of $62,032.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $178,462.61 and $62,032.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00088495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00020472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $513.47 or 0.01049265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00067260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00111869 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060267 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

