W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.45% of W. P. Carey worth $55,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of WPC opened at $71.73 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $76.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

