Wabash National Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of WNC stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $17.02. 443,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,879. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $876.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,249,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

