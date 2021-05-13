Wajax (TSE:WJX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.73

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.73 and traded as high as C$23.66. Wajax shares last traded at C$22.83, with a volume of 57,889 shares traded.

WJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$488.77 million and a PE ratio of 11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.71%.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

