Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.61 Per Share

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Walker & Dunlop in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WD. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NYSE:WD traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.80. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,627. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.18. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $114.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,843 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $246,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,136 shares of company stock worth $9,959,020. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WD. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the first quarter worth approximately $2,111,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 62.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

