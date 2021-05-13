Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $613.36 Million

Analysts expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce sales of $613.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $595.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $622.00 million. Waters reported sales of $519.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Waters by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $303.64 on Thursday. Waters has a one year low of $171.38 and a one year high of $320.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.26.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

