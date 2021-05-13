wave edu coin (WEC) Market Cap Hits $143,375.75

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. wave edu coin has a market capitalization of $143,375.75 and $3.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, wave edu coin has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One wave edu coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00079860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.00601869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00234509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $530.33 or 0.01066304 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $591.71 or 0.01189718 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00034933 BTC.

wave edu coin Profile

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com . wave edu coin’s official Twitter account is @waveeducoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

wave edu coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade wave edu coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase wave edu coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

