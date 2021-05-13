WAX (WAXP) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. WAX has a market cap of $307.95 million and $17.55 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAX has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00049761 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,725,392,651 coins and its circulating supply is 1,579,924,383 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

