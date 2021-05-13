Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stake Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Wayfair by 18.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on W shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.52.

NYSE W opened at $299.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.70. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.51 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.37, for a total transaction of $252,277.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,458,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,290,691. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

