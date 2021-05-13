Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.

NYSE W traded down $5.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.70. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $144.51 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,773.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $7,290,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $1,979,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Wayfair by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

