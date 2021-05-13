Wayfair (NYSE:W) Given New $290.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $290.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.57% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.52.
NYSE W traded down $5.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $294.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,278. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.70. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $144.51 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
In other Wayfair news, Director Michael Andrew Kumin acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $283.50 per share, with a total value of $13,608,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 240,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,773.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $7,290,691 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29,164 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $1,979,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,238,000 after buying an additional 169,800 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Wayfair by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Wayfair by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.