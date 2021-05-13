Wayfair (NYSE:W) Raised to Buy at Gordon Haskett

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.52.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $6.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $293.58. The stock had a trading volume of 37,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,278. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $144.51 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.70. The company has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.55, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Andrew Kumin bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,306,773.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,265 shares of company stock worth $7,290,691 in the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Wayfair by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

