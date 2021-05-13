WaykiChain Hits Market Capitalization of $77.30 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000752 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $77.30 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00084876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018924 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.42 or 0.01027135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00067202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00110014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00058130 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

