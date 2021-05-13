Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,271 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Webster Financial worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.36. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.