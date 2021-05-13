Wedbush Weighs in on CytomX Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $514.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

