Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cominar REIT (CUF.UN)

Cominar REIT (TSE: CUF.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/12/2021 – Cominar REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Cominar REIT had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Cominar REIT had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Cominar REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

TSE:CUF.UN traded up C$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$10.02. 168,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,736. Cominar REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.77 and a twelve month high of C$10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.56, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -5.65.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.