Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tenet Healthcare (THC)

5/5/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $55.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Tenet Healthcare is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $62.00.

4/22/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $58.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $58.00 to $65.00.

4/22/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $56.00 to $60.00.

4/22/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $60.00.

4/22/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $58.00 to $65.00.

4/9/2021 – Tenet Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Tenet Healthcare was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

THC opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $67.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

