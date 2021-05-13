Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for trivago (TRVG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for trivago (NASDAQ: TRVG):

5/13/2021 – trivago had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.40 to $2.60. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – trivago had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $1.35 to $3.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – trivago had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.40 to $2.60. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – trivago had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $1.35 to $3.75. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – trivago had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – trivago had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $2.70 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – trivago was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

TRVG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. 95,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in trivago during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

