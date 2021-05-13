Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ESPR):

5/5/2021 – Esperion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Esperion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Esperion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $191.00 to $111.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Esperion Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

5/5/2021 – Esperion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Esperion Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $90.00 to $71.00.

3/17/2021 – Esperion Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.40. 505,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.42). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,957,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 575.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 200,573 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 592,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 137,225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 405.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 132,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,118,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after buying an additional 120,075 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

