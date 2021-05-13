Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

5/11/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $46.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

4/23/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

4/12/2021 – Arcturus Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.92. 44,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,816. The company has a market capitalization of $682.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 3.01. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

